Netherlands: Military police investigating 'suspicious situation' at Schiphol Airport

The Dutch Royal Military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (local time).

The incident is taking place onboard AirEuropa's UX1094 flight to Madrid, according to Russia Today

According to a tweet posted on Schiphol's official Twitter account, the police are looking at "a situation on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.".

It is Europe's third busiest airport, after London's Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, are arriving at the scene, and several departure gates have reportedly been locked down, reported Russia Today.

Further details are awaited.

