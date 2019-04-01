New research identifies neurons that drive and quench salt cravings in mouse brain

People who like salty foods take note! New research has identified neurons that drive and quench salt cravings in the mouse The findings are an entry point into regulating cravings in humans.

The paper describing the research appeared online ahead of publication in

Eating too much salt has potential health risks and can lead to The work was done in the laboratory of Yuki Oka, assistant and

Sodium, an ion found in table salt, plays a critical role in various body functions, such as cardiovascular activity, fluid balance, and nerve signalling. In every animal species, the body strictly regulates and maintains levels.

Because animals cannot metabolically create themselves, the ions have to be ingested from external sources. When the body is low on sodium, the triggers specific appetite signals that drive the consumption of sodium.

Though the mechanisms of these appetite signals are not fully understood, a team of researchers has now discovered a small population of neurons in the mouse hindbrain that controls the drive to consume sodium.

Led by a graduate student Sangjun Lee, the team used to manipulate the activity of these neurons so that they could be stimulated with light.

The researchers observed that artificially stimulating these neurons caused mice to lick a piece of rock salt repeatedly, even when their bodies were completely sated with sodium.

Next, the researchers measured the activity of these neurons while mice ate sodium. Within several seconds of sodium hitting the animal's tongue, the activity of the sodium-appetite neurons was inhibited.

However, a direct infusion of sodium into the stomach of these mice did not suppress the neural activity. This neural suppression also did not occur when sodium receptors on the tongue were pharmacologically blocked.

Taken together, the research shows that oral sodium signals, likely mediated by the taste system, are necessary to inhibit the sodium-appetite neurons.

"The desire to eat salt is the body's way of telling you that your body is low on sodium. Once sodium is consumed, it takes some time for the body to fully absorb it," said Oka.

"So, it's interesting that just the taste of sodium is sufficient to quiet down the activity of the salt-appetite neurons, which means that like taste are much more important in regulating the body's functions than simply conveying external information to the brain," Oka added.

Interestingly, in many species, including humans, consuming sodium can drive the desire to eat even more. In future work, Oka and his collaborators would like to understand how sodium-appetite neurons are modulated over time.

Answering this question may open up avenues to help people with health issues to eat less sodium in their diets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)