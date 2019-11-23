New Zealand takes lead of 41 runs over England on day three

New Zealand ended day three of the first Test against England with a lead of 41 runs here at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

The hosts were 394/6 with BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner at the crease on 119 and 31 respectively.

Resuming day three at 144/4, Henry Nicholls and Watling batted through the first hour. They added 53 runs before England skipper Joe Root had Nicholls (41) adjudged leg-before wicket in the 71st over to reduce Kiwis to 197/5.

Colin de Grandhomme joined Watling in the middle and the duo stitched together a partnership of 119 runs, which saw both batsmen going past the half-century mark.

England was finally able to get a breakthrough in the 111th over as Ben Stokes had de Grandhomme (65) caught at the gully by Dom Sibley.

Mitchell Santner next joined Watling and the batsmen ensured that the side did not lose any more wickets before the close of play.

Earlier, New Zealand bowled out England for 353 in the first innings.

