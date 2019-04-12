NGT issues notice to UP pollution board over illegal operation of bio-medical treatment plant

The Green (NGT) on Friday issued a notice to the Board (UPPCB) directing it to report to the on its actions taken against the Common Bio- (CBMWTP) operating illegally in city in the state.

of slated the matter for hearing on April 26.

On January 30, NGT had directed the state board to take action against the CBMWTP if it was still running without permission.

During the course of hearing, appearing on behalf of the petitioner told the court that CBMWTP has to take No Objection Certificate (NOC) from UPPCB under the Protection Act, Water Pollution Act and Air Pollution Act, adding that in the present case, no NOC was issued by the pollution board.

He also contended that despite being aware of the violations, (RO) remained silent on the matter.

