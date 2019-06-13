Tripura government launches new program to distribute sugar through PDS

The government on Thursday, launched a new program to distribute sugar through the (PDS) here at an event in town hall.

In the inauguration, Biplab Kumar in presence of Manoj Kanti Deb, for Food, Affairs (FCS & CA), and Rebati Kumar and other officials distributed packets of sugar to consumers of ration shops as part of the state government's bid to give sugar to consumers of fair price shops in order to provide relief to poorer sections of people.

Biplab commended the work of the Department of Food, Civil Supply, affairs and said that in the last 14-15 months, the government is now among the top five states in in

The criticized the previous government by saying that the then government never wanted anything to work systematically but when people of the state in 2014 saw the work of PM Modi, who introduced various digital initiatives which brought transparency they got inspired.

Without naming Manik Sarkar, said that his predecessor, who was the for four times, " he was projected as Mr. Clean, but if it was so, how during ePDS and computerization of fair price shops, 63,000 bogus ration cards were found in the state and for which who is responsible?".

According to the CM, the has taken steps to ensure and is dedicated towards giving the benefit of all schemes to the poorest of the poor so that Tripura is transformed into a 'Model State' in three years time.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kanti Deb, state Food, Civil Supply, and said that after 'masoor dal', from today, the added per Kg per card per month to the list of essential commodities to be distributed through a network of 1809 fair price shops (FPS) spread throughout the state.

The Chief Minister also informed that proposal for distribution of through fair price shops (FPS) is also in pipeline besides other essential commodities like detergent powder, soap, incense sticks, stationeries in 100 fair price shops in and around capital on an experimental basis.

Many women gathered at the function expressed that they will be benefited with the reintroduction of sugar distribution through PDS as they will now get sugar in less than half of the current market price. Earlier, sugar used to be distributed through FPS, but the previous government stopped it alleging that the Center was not ready to bear the subsidy amount directly during purchase and would rather reimburse it but it was not possible for the then

