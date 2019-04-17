BJP demands apology from Ashok Gehlot for his remarks against President Kovind

The BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress' senior Ashok Gehlot, for his comments against Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that he was elected to the highest constitutional post due to his caste. The party also urged the (EC) to take strict action against the

"We demand an apology from the for his comment that Kovind was made because of his caste," BJP G V L said at party headquarters here.

Rao accused Gahlot of insulting the President, of the constitution, and termed the CM's remark as "anti-Dalit, anti-poor, anti-people, and anti-constitution".

He said, "We appeal to the EC to serve a notice to Gahlot. Force him to apologise. And give a directive that no political party should make any critical comments against Honourable of is guilty of bringing disrepute to our democracy."

Earlier in the day, CM said: "Ramnath Kovind ji was made the President keeping in mind the caste equations ahead of the elections. This is why Advani ji was left behind (in the presidential race)."

Rao also attacked Congress president for his 'why all thieves have Modi as surname' comment made at a rally in

"Mr Rahul Gandhi! Why are you bent upon insulting the people of this country and a whole community? Does not it show your anti- backward and SC mindset," the questioned.

Launching a scathing attack on over the issue of corruption, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in on Monday, asked how come all "thieves" have Modi as the common surname?

"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, ..how come they all have Modi as a common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Gandhi had asked.

Rao claimed that was going through a period of a renaissance when the top functionaries of the government including hail from poor and deprived communities.

He alleged that the comment by the Congress president and Gahlot shows the intolerance of the Congress towards the "poor and certain social deprived communities".

"Is Congress opposed to the social empowerment?" he asked referring to Kovind and Modi who are said belong to poor and low caste families.

The BJP also questioned and Congress leader for appealing Muslims to vote unitedly in their favour.

Rao accused CM Mamata Banerjee of indulging in of appeasement over reports that she has engaged a Bangladeshi celebrity in his election campaigning.

