BJP demands apology from Ashok Gehlot for his remarks against President Kovind

The BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress' senior leader Ashok Gehlot, for his comments against President Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that he was elected to the highest constitutional post due to his caste. The party also urged the Election Commission (EC) to take strict action against the Congress leader.
"We demand an apology from the Congress leader Ashok Gahlot for his comment that Kovind was made President because of his caste," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said at party headquarters here.
Rao accused Gahlot of insulting the President, the custodian of the constitution, and termed the Rajasthan CM's remark as "anti-Dalit, anti-poor, anti-people, and anti-constitution".
He said, "We appeal to the EC to serve a notice to Gahlot. Force him to apologise. And give a directive that no political party should make any critical comments against Honourable President of India. Congress is guilty of bringing disrepute to our democracy."
Earlier in the day, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot said: "Ramnath Kovind ji was made the President keeping in mind the caste equations ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. This is why Advani ji was left behind (in the presidential race)."
Rao also attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his 'why all thieves have Modi as surname' comment made at a rally in Maharashtra.
"Mr Rahul Gandhi! Why are you bent upon insulting the people of this country and a whole community? Does not it show your anti- backward and SC mindset," the BJP leader questioned.
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Monday, asked how come all "thieves" have Modi as the common surname?
"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as a common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Gandhi had asked.
Rao claimed that India was going through a period of a renaissance when the top functionaries of the government including PM and the President hail from poor and deprived communities.
He alleged that the comment by the Congress president and Gahlot shows the intolerance of the Congress towards the "poor and certain social deprived communities".
"Is Congress opposed to the social empowerment?" he asked referring to Kovind and Modi who are said belong to poor and low caste families.
The BJP also questioned Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for appealing Muslims to vote unitedly in their favour.
Rao accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of indulging in politics of appeasement over reports that she has engaged a Bangladeshi celebrity in his election campaigning.
