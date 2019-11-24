No question of forming alliance with BJP, Ajit's statement misleading: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday reiterated that there is no question of forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his party has 'unanimously' decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Sharad Pawar wrote: "There is no question of forming an alliance with BJP. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with Shiv Sena & Congress Maharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar's statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people."

Pawar's remark comes close on the heels of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that the BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar said that he is in the NCP and asserted that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is "our" leader.

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," tweeted Pawar.

"There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he further tweeted.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

