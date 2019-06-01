Special music function praying for rain organised in Madurai

More than 50 students and professors of a government music college in along with members of organisation held a special music function praying for rainfall on Saturday.

The function was held in the centre of which has almost run dry amidst the growing drought conditions in

Kamala, a in the music college said that despite the district getting no monsoon rain, the people have not yet lost hope.

"There has been no rain during the monsoon season since the last four years in our area. Despite no rain, the people in many places of worship and offer special prayers to the and ask for rainfall," told reporters here.

Due to rising temperature, several districts in are facing acute water shortage.

According to reports, there has been a 40 per cent cut in the piped water supply in Chennai. Several reservoirs across the state have witnessed a decrease in water levels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)