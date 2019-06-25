Not interested in getting certificates from BJP friends: Kumaraswamy on his 5-star hotel stay

-
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday hit out at BJP the for consistently trying to project him as a "five-star" Chief Minister by questioning his stay in a star hotel in Bengaluru.
"Have I submitted any expenditure bill to the government? It is my personal issue. I am not interested in getting a certificate from friends from BJP. I will work according to my conscience," here said here on being asked about his stay at a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru.
Recently, it was reported that Kumaraswamy has been conducting official meetings from a five-star hotel for a year. The hotel is situated next to his allotted official home in Bengaluru.
The Chief Minister has been facing flak from the opposition for his 'stay'.
Senior BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa had cornered Kumaraswamy, asking him to give away his "five-star culture" if he really wants to be a representative of the people.
On June 22, the Chief Minister, during his village stay campaign 'Grama Vastavya 2.0', had denied reports of him getting a "5-star treatment" in Chandraki village stating that he was ready to sleep on the road.
His remarks came in response to a report that he was receiving a luxurious treatment at the village. Prior to his visit, renovation was done in the bathroom of a lodge he was supposed to stay.
"What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me," Kumaraswamy had said during in Yadgir.
