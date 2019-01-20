Rahul has secret alliance with Naveen: Ex-Minister

on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the alleging a secret nexus between Odisha and

The barb against the leadership came hours after he along with former MLA Krushna was expelled for anti-party activities.

" has decided that the governance of Odisha will remain under the families for which he has announced an alliance between the Congress and the Naveen Patnaik," said Jena.

He said the Odisha Congress was being controlled by ' mafia' and was hand in gloves to protect the mafia.

Jena said he will work to free the people from the misrule of the mafia and families, who have ruled the state for decades.

"It was not the Congress' culture to protect the mafia. But for the first time, Rahul Gandhi, who has taken charge of party leadership, has taken the decision to protect the mafia," said Jena.

He also painted as a 'habitual liar'.

"Despite being aware of this, Rahul entrusted the state party leadership to him and created an opportunity for an unholy nexus with the mining mafia in Odisha," said the former

Former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria, who was also expelled from the party, attacked the Congress.

"I am not involved in any type of anti-party activity. I had demanded the removal of Narasingha Mishra from the post of of Opposition as he has direct links with third floor (Chief Minister's Office). Mishra wants his son to join the BJD," said Sagaria.

--IANS

cd/mr

