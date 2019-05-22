SC to hear Barrackpore BJP candidate's plea seeking bail

The is set to hear Wednesday a plea filed by Lok Sabha candidate seeking protection from arrest in certain political cases in which he claims to have been implicated by the police.

A vacation bench of the apex court headed by Justice and comprising Justice M R Shah will hear the arguments at around 12.30 pm.

and former told the court that Singh, a candidate, may be arrested if he enters his parliamentary constituency.

"He fears arrest and is thereby seeking a direction for relief in the cases," Kumar told the bench.

In his plea, Singh said that he wanted to be present at the time of vote count which will begin on Thursday. "I wanted to be present at the time of counting tomorrow," Singh said.

He claimed that the cases registered against him were false and politically motivated.

On Tuesday, BJP's in-charge claimed that Singh's life was in danger.

" instructed of Police, Sunil Chaudhary, to arrest our candidate. His life is in danger. He might get killed in a fake encounter as well," said Vijayvargiya.

Mamata would be responsible if any harm comes to Arjun Singh, Vijayvargiya added.

During the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polling on May 6, Singh had claimed of having been attacked by supporters in

Seven-phased extensive Lok Saha poll exercise came to an end on May 19. The counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha constituencies will begin on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)