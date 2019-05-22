Udit Raj targets SC over VVPATs counting, asks if it is involved in rigging

on Wednesday stoked controversy and questioned the manner the has dealt with complaints of rigging and pleas seeking review of 100 per cent slips along with machines on the counting of votes.

Raj tweeted in Hindi saying, "Why doesn't wants VVPAT slips to be counted, is it involved in the rigging?" When 22 parties went to SC asking for an increase in the number of VVPAT slips being counted, SC rejected it saying it will cause a delay."

[{eca7b1ef-16bc-44e9-a454-2024963aca20:intradmin/Udir_Raj1.JPG}]

Raj's remark comes a day after 21 opposition parties leaders urged the EC to count votes through VVPATs instead of EVMs during counting for the Lok Sabha polls.

A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu which also included the of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Delhi had handed over a memorandum of the same to the apex poll body.

In order to clear his stand, Raj said he is not levelling allegations against the apex court but only raising concerns on what is wrong in counting VVPATs when it would take just two days more.

"Election process continues for 3 months hampering development work, so what is the big deal if it takes 1-2 days more? I'm not levelling allegations on Supreme Court, I'm only raising concerns," he wrote in another tweet.

On May 18, Naidu had urged the to count votes through VVPATinstead of EVMs during the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

On May 7, the had turned down a review plea filed by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to the EC to increase random physical verification of VVPATfrom five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs.

Raj, a former from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, joined the party in April after he was denied ticket by the BJP for the general

The exit polls have projected the BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results for the will be announced on May 23.

