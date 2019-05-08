Odisha: Five Maoists killed in encounter

Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Wednesday, the district police said.

According to of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh, "Five Maoists, including three women, were killed in an encounter in area of the district. The encounter took place near the state's border with "

A was shot dead by Maoists in a village in district a day ahead of the second phase of elections in Odisha on April 18.

Earlier today, a official had said that one body was found after an exchange of fire between Maoists and a joint team of (DRG) and (STF) in in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)