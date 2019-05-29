Odisha: Number of beneficiaries under Kalia scheme increased to 75 lakh

on Wednesday decided to increase the number of beneficiaries of its "Kalia" scheme to 75 lakh farm families as against 42 lakh at present.

"As a part of our commitment to farmers, today in our first cabinet meeting the target of Kalia beneficiaries has been increased to 75 lakhs farm families. This is 33 lakhs more than the existing 42 lakh families," said while addressing a press conference after the first cabinet meeting.

"Fund release starts from today with the immediate effect and about 25 lakh additional families will be assisted in a week," the added.

Patnaik also informed that for the economic empowerment of women, the cabinet in its first meeting approved one thousand crores worth of government business to be done by women through Mission Shakti.

"40 different types of activities such as paddy procurement, uniforms for children, hospital diet, mosquito nets and midday meals will be a part of this first phase. With these two revolutions, the promise I had made about Kalia and Mission Shakti to be implemented on the day we resume office," Patnaik said.

Earlier in the day, he was sworn in as the of Odisha for a record fifth time.

"Welcome all the new members of #Odisha cabinet as we begin our journey towards an #EmpoweredOdisha. Gratitude to the people of #Odisha for showering their blessings and reposing unbroken faith on us. Let's all work with dedication to take #NewOdisha to greater heights," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, secretariat informed that the newly elected members of the will be administered oath by the on May 30 and May 31 and the election of the will be held on June 1.

Elections for the 147 seats in the and 21 Lok Sabha seats were held simultaneously in the state. BJD managed to retain 112 seats, securing another term for Patnaik as Chief Minister.

