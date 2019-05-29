K'taka CLP passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation

Legislature Party (KPCL) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging to withdraw his resignation from the post of party

"We feel that is the only person who can lead the party in this crucial hour. We urge his resignation letter and the CLP has unanimously passed the resolution that he continues as the President," said state while speaking to here.

Earlier in the day, party workers in Karnataka, and held placards in support of the Gandhi scion, dubbing him as "hope of the nation" and appealing him to not resign from the Congress' top post.

also met here at his residence and urged him to continue as the as his resignation will cause huge pain to the members.

The Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) too passed a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress chief.

On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the post at the (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who authorized him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level.

While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, not just leaders from his party but those from allies have also urged him to rethink.

The Congress president, who had won Wayanad Parliamentary seat, lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency - considered a stronghold of Nehru-Gandhi family.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)