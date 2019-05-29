In Rajasthan, now lodge FIR at SP office if police station denies it!

In a fresh decision, the government on Monday decided to begin registration of FIR's at of Police's office, in case of concerned police stations not registering the complaint.

The decision came after a high-level meeting with officials was convened by today. In the meeting, it was decided that an FIR can be lodged at SP's office if a police station refuses to register the same in connection with any case. This facility will be made available to the public from June 1.

The CM has also directed that a departmental inquiry must be done in connection with all the cases where a police station refuses to register FIR.

The action by the is being seen in the light of an increasing number of complaints regarding non-registration of FIRs at the police stations.

The meeting was attended by Kapil Garg, additional chief secretary, and other senior police officers.

