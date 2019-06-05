On World Environment Day B-town celebs urge fans to save earth

As the world celebrated Day on Wednesday Bollywood celebrities took to to raise awareness about various environmental issues and to spread the message of saving our planet.

Dia Mirza, who is also the Goodwill for India, shared a video on Twitter, where she can be seen planting saplings with a few children. She emphasized the importance of planting trees, especially the indigenous ones.

"Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay with action - planting indigenous trees, we hope that more people will come together to #BeatAirPollution. UNEnvironment UNinIndia SDG2030 #SDGImpactChat #ClimateAction #BreatheLife," she wrote alongside the video.

collaborated with Ministry of Environment, on the occasion to enlighten people about the alarming air pollution issue.

Akshay is seen wearing a face mask to raise the important message with the help of the song titled 'Hawa Aane De'.

The music video made in accordance with this year's day's theme- 'Air Pollution' also features Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shann, and

Along with the video, Akshay tweeted, "Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDe."

shared the message to save the environment and wrote, "Only 31 Years left to tick everything on your checklist unless we realise: 'We are a part of the environment, not apart from the environment'. #WorldEnvironmentDay"

urged fans to join hands for saving the earth. "On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let's come together to make our planet cleaner and greener," she wrote.

Several other celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha also wished fans on

