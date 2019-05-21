Al Pacino honoured at American Icon Awards

-
ALSO READ
Robert De Niro loses his tooth
Robert De Niro doesn't want to meet Trump
Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman team up for 'The Comeback Trail'
US going through grotesque version of nationalism: Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro makes case for a world which has not heard about Trump
-
American actor Al Pacino was honoured at the American Icon Awards, with longtime friend and co-actor Robert De Niro presenting the award.
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese's congratulatory video to Pacino marked the beginning of the awards gala, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Martin Scorsese directed Al Pacino and Niro recently in an upcoming Netflix film 'The Irishman'.
Presenting the award to Pacino, Niro said, "The term icon is overused, but not tonight."
Adding a teasing remark he said, "Looking at those clips from Al's career, I can't help but think' How did I not get those parts?' I guess they were going for someone older."
Recalling his first meeting with Pacino in their early 20s, he said, " Al and I got to be friends over the years, hanging out from time to time, talking about work, life, whatever, competing viciously with each other for parts."
"Al's career exploded with The Godfather and two years later in Godfather 2, Al reprised his role of Michael Corleone I played the young old Vito Corleone in the flashbacks. In other words, I played Al's father. And that's when I think I became a father figure to Al, and he's looked up to me in that way ever since," he added.
Robert De Niro called Pacino on stage as he said a classic from 'Scarface', "Say hello to your little friend!"
Sylvester Stallone, Joe Mantegna, Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Peter Facinelli, Barry Bostwick also attended the event.
Musician Quincy Jones and former boxer Evander Holyfield were also honoured at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU