One ITBP jawan dead after bus plunges into gorge

ANI  |  Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India] 

One Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan died while two others got injured in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district after the bus they were travelling in, fell into a gorge on Saturday.

The ITBP bus was on its way from Haldwani to Mirthi when it plunged into a 100-feet deep gorge at the Berinag Motor Marg in Thal.

The cause of the accident is said to be the dilapidated state of the road. The injured jawans have been taken Muwani Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The rescue operation, which has now been concluded, was carried out by the Thal police.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 21:35 IST

