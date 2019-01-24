A new study on postmenopausal women in the US reveals that a regular serving of or fish per day is associated with a higher risk of death from any cause except

According to the study, women who enjoyed once or more per day had a 13 per cent higher risk of death from any cause compared with women who did not eat any fried food, reported

The study was published Wednesday in the medical journal BMJ and reported that women eating a daily portion of fried fish or shellfish saw a 7 per cent greater risk of death.

According to the authors, limiting consumption of fried foods, in particular and fish could be good for public

Speaking about it, of the study said, "We know consumption is something very common in the and also around the world. Unfortunately, we know very little about long-term effect of consumption."

The observational study is the first of its kind in the US that takes a look at the relationship between consumption and mortality, Bao added.

Previous research has shown links between higher consumption of fried and an increased risk of Type 2 and

According to a 2017 study, people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared with those who avoid them.

Bao's team looked at the of almost 1,07,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79 from 40 clinics across the between 1993 and 1998. They found women eating one or more servings of fried food a day had an 8 per cent higher risk of death from all causes as well as heart-related death compared with those who did not eat fried food. However, this finding was not statistically significant, the study added.

More specifically, eating fried chicken had a 13 per cent greater risk of death and 12 per cent increased risk of a heart-related death. For fried fish, the rise in risk of death and heart-related death was 7 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

But there was no link between total or specific and deaths, the study found.

Fried food's link to outcomes is the combined effect from the food itself and the frying process, Bao explained.

The rise in risk could be down to a number of reasons, according to the study. One possibility is that these could be ultraprocessed, according to the authors, meaning they may be high in sodium, which could contribute to a higher risk of mortality.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)