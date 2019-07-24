JUST IN
Opposition seeks PM Modi's reply on Trump's Kashmir mediation statement

ANI  |  Politics 

Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday again raked up the US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir and sought a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the issue.

Raising the matter, Congress and other opposition leaders demanded that Modi must make a statement and they were not satisfied with the Externa Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that PM Modi has not made any request to Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Trump triggered a political storm on Monday during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by claiming that Modi requested him to meditate on the long-pending issue.

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 17:02 IST

