Our objective is strong country, strong citizen: Sitharaman

ANI 

The objective of our government is a strong nation and strong citizen, said Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Our objective was and continues to be 'Mazboot Desh Ke Liye Mazboot Nagrik'. With determined human efforts the task will surely be completed," she said.

Breaking the tradition of carrying a briefcase to the Parliament for presenting the Budget, she posed outside the House with a ledger book instead.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2019-20.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:25 IST

