Over 2,600 jailed, 12,700 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

As many as 2,612 were sent to jail and cases were registered against 12,900 for drunk driving in in this year.

Out of the total 12,900 violators, charge sheets have been filed against 12,700 people, out of which a total of 2,612 were sent to jail, police said.

A whopping 10,088 people were levied fine amounting to Rs 2.68 crore by the court, the police said.

"The number of cases has gone up because the violators are consuming in the outskirts and other parts and coming into the city. We are also counselling each and every violator so that they do not repeat the same thing next time," Additional (Traffic) told ANI.

The cases of traffic violations have shot up even as the police have been carrying out a drive to contain the malpractice.

The police said, "Our main purpose to conduct the drive is to ensure that there are no road accidents due to drunk driving. We are taking it seriously and have deployed special teams in the city to ensure that no one drives after consuming

