Overcoming disability with Yoga

changed the life of 19-year-old Yash, a patient of osteoporosis - a disease that causes bones to become brittle and more likely to fractures. From being unable to do physical work, to now performing 'Surya Namaskar', he has come a long way with the help of the ancient practice.

"Before joining classes, I didn't do any physical work, I was not able to raise my hands or move my legs much. But since I have started practicing I am able to move my hands to do Yoga asanas like 'Surya Namaskar' and other chores for myself," said with a smile.

Yoga is all inclusive and suitable for everybody, including for individuals with disabilities or chronic conditions. Many report positive effects from practicing Yoga and meditation, and experience both mental and physical benefits from these practices.

For Yash, there were times when he struggled through Yoga training and began to question how he could achieve betterment, but he pushed through and is now working on changing his life.

According to Yash's Yoga guru, Pushpanjali Sharma, the boy has come a long way.

" has shown immense physical improvement within the 4-month period. When he first joined us, he was not capable of doing any physical movement, but now after just a few months, he does most of the asana himself. Yoga has not only helped him to attain physical balance but has also given him spiritual and mental balance in life," Sharma explained.

Even ancient texts reveal how Yoga can lead an individual to greatness. A great sage was named so due to the 8 bends he was born with on his body. His greatness was such that there is an asana named after him to commemorate his achievements and nobility, ' Asan.'

"He is divine proof of the fact that Yoga is the practice that can and must be included in the lives of all. One must simply ensure that they have the right guide who understands the practitioner's body," said Yoga guru

When nothing worked for Mitali Ahuja, a locomotor impairment and the cerebral palsy patient, she found inspiration in her mother who practices Yoga since the past 15-17 years.

"I think it is very important for people or children who are especially orthopedically challenged because it will help them heal their physical injuries, give flexibility to their bodies and helps to build strong bones and ligaments, muscles and limbs. And if any person has undergone any operation then it will help the body heal it properly," said Mitali.

Yoga ensures that each individual who aspires to practice has something to gain. One must focus on the 'asanas' that they are able to perform and focus on perfecting them.

"There are around 84 lakh asanas, so rest assured that everybody is capable of performing a few from this magnificent repertoire. The ideal pranayama techniques to practice are Bhastrik and Anulom Vilom. This help brings the mind and body to an ideal balance, helping you overcome any physical or mental disability or obstacles," said

Other than Bhastrik and Anulom Vilom, Ropan Dhyaan, is also an extremely beneficial meditation technique that helps in healing of the mind, body, and spirit.

"Always ensure that you have a guide or with you at all times during your practice. Your body is your best tool and Yoga is the perfect method to ensure that this tool is always in the best condition," concluded

