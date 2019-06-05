We have to treat Nature like our mother: Baba Ramdev

Nature should be treated like our mother, said guru Baba on the occasion of World Day on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, said: "Nature and environment, data and are areas of opportunity and crisis as well. We have to treat Nature as our mother."

"We have to behave with reasons. So that nature is not destroyed. If we play with the environment, we will face the consequences," he said.

"The market forces call for consumerism but we have to think about whether it is possible to live without consumer goods. If I can use one mobile phone, then is there a need for me to use five Similarly, this is true for other utilities and consumer products," he added.

Explaining the causes of global warming, the Guru said: "If we use more resources, the more impact it has on our This leads to global warming. Another reason for global warming is the consumption of meat."

"For one kg meat, 100 kg fodder and other crops are used to feed the cattle. This lead to excessive use of crops and vegetables. I relate with health and issues and not with religion," he said.

"The environment pollution is caused due to industrial waste. Even people smoking and consuming 'Guthka' pollute the environment," he said.

Giving health tips, said: "Alcohol and cigarette cannot reduce stress. The stress is reduced if we do not indulge in any corrupt practices."

This year's theme for World Environment Day is the environment free from air pollution.

