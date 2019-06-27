Pak to unveil Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue today

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indian Sikh Pilgrims to observe death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh
Pakistan issues visas to 463 Indians for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary
Names of 82 Punjab sportspersons for state honour approved
224 Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan on death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh
Punjab Government committed to pursue sacrilege cases: Governor
-
A life-size sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who ruled over Punjab for four decades, is slated to be unveiled here on Thursday on the eve of his 180th death anniversary.
The statue of the Sikh leader is located outside the Sikh Gallary at famous Lahore Fort.
"This sculpture is a tribute and homage to the son of the soil," Tribune quoted Museum Director Faqir Saifuddin, as saying.
"The sculpture is beautiful and very realistic with all characteristics of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," the creator of sculpture said.
Meanwhile, around 465 Indian Sikh pilgrims are expected to come to Lahore at Gurudawara Dera Sahib where Ranjit was cremated.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU