Sudan: 5 killed as security forces open fire on protestors

Atleast five people were killed and several other suffered as security forces opened fire at demostrators on Monday in an effort to end months-long sit-in outsite headquaters.

quoted the death toll confirmed by of Sudanese Doctors.

Witnesses said that soldiers heavily armed used live ammunition against the protestors.

"We are being attacked by the Rapid Support Forces and the police," Mamadou Abozeid, a protester in

Thousands of protesters have been holding a sit-in outside the headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, for weeks, demanding the stepping down of Sudan's military leaders who seized power last month by overthrowing longtime ruler

Some of them also expressed caution over the prospects for an agreement that would satisfy their demands.

Sudan's military leaders last week announced a power-sharing agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.The generals had initially insisted on a two-year transition period, while the protest leaders wanted four years.

