Pamela Anderson accuses ex boyfriend Adil Rami of cheating on her

Actor Pamela Anderson who split with soccer star Adil Rami in September last year has accused him of cheating on her with his ex-wife.

Page Six cited the 'Baywatch' fame's foundation's website where she had published a series of emails exchanged between her and Rami's former wife Sidonie Biemont.

In the string of emails released online, Anderson claims that the soccer player physically abused her and threw her around by dragging her hair, when they were in Los Angeles last year.

In another mail, she states that Rami during one of their fights, 'crushed both my hands' and she had to go to the hospital following the incident.

"They need to put me to sleep to do injections...my hands were getting better, but he hurt me again at mandarine (sic) hotel," one of the mails read.

Anderson reached out to Biemont in order to become friends. That is when Biemont replied her about her relationship with Rami, "We continued to see each other as lovers, him being really discreet and telling me all would 'end' soon? Then early 2019 we stopped the 'affair' coz i think i was worth more than being hidden and treated like that."

Anderson replied, "I'm so sorry. I've been living with Adil for over 2 years. I've never met a man like this. Living multiple lives. I'm in shock. I'm so sorry for you and your boys. I am leaving him. For good this time. It's too mind-boggling for me. I've tried to leave 10 times to leave. but he always finds me and begs me back."

Rami released a statement online denying any of such accusations. The soccer star, however, added that he shared a platonic bond with Biemont.

Rami and Biemont are parents to twins Zayn and Madin, born in 2016.

Anderson announced her split with Rami last year as the latter was unable to visit his twin sons because of her.

