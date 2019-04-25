Pep Guardiola hails Bernardo Silva, calls him a fighter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised midfielder Bernardo Silva for his performance during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Manchester United as he termed the Portuguese player 'one of Europe's best players'.

"He's a fighter. He's one of the best players in One of the best," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"A holding midfielder...Bernardo. It doesn't matter, he fought with Paul Pogba and everyone. It's not just [against United], it's not just his goal, it's all the season, it was a masterclass, a masterpiece every single game. It was incredible," he added.

Guardiola also stated that Silva is having an incredible season and adulated him for his work ethic.

"Bernardo is having an incredible season, incredible. In the second half [against United] he played like a holding midfielder. Bernardo is a joyous guy. Of course, he can play right or left. For example, the game against Swansea City [in the FA Cup], he played as a left winger and he made the goal and an assist," Guardiola said.

"It was offside, the goal from Sergio [Aguero], but he made the assist, and after he played as a holding midfielder. He can play as an attacking midfielder [as well], he's such an intelligent player, with his work ethic," he added.

Manchester City will now face Burnley FC on April 28.

