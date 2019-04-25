Taking back captaincy from Rahane disrespectful: Brad Hogg

-
ALSO READ
Rahane sacked as Royals captain in middle of IPL, Smith given leadership charge
Rahane roars back with century, powers Rajasthan to 191/6
I have never had complaints about my batting slot: Rahane
Credit to bowlers, should have batted better: Rahane
Rahane's ton propels Rajasthan to 191/6 vs Delhi
-
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg on Thursday said that he did not approve of the manner in which Rajasthan Royals treated Ajinkya Rahane when they replaced him with Steve Smith as captain.
Responding to questions by Twitter users, Hogg posted a video on the social networking site. To a query if it was a right move by RR to change the skipper in the middle of the tournament, he said: "I do not think Rajasthan Royals have made a right move down there. Even though Steve Smith had a win in his first game as captain, I don't like the way they treated Rahane."
"While Rahane was the captain, there was so much arm-waving from other players within that line-up. When he was trying to talk to his bowlers, other players were coming in. A captain is your captain; he is the who makes decisions, no one else... I think it was a tough decision on Rahane, and it showed a little bit of disrespect for young Rahane," he added.
However, the 48-year old heaped praise on Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer for his leadership prowess and for changing the fortune of his team.
When asked who he thought was the most impressive captain in this IPL, Hogg said, "Shreyas Iyer, there is no doubt about that. Delhi Capitals have been nowhere throughout the whole IPL in the previous editions. In this year they are at the top because a young man has taken the responsibility with both bat and leadership out in the field. He is making the right decisions with his bowlers, has led from the front and has taken ownership of that job.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU