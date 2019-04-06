Piyush Goyal attacks Rahul Gandhi, says Cong degrading politics

Union and former on Saturday attacked and its stating that they were degrading the value of

said ," is completely frustrated and have given up. They are attempting to degrade the level of the elections. Perhaps Rahul does not have the basic decency."

The referred to Rahul Gandhi's attack on stating that Narendra Modi had booted out his guru L K Advani and did not practice the basic tenets of Hinduism.

Talking to ANI, said, "I feel the does not know how to behave, which is why they are using such rubbish statements but the people of will show them their position.

Goyal added, " should worry about the country rather than playing dirty They are totally exposed now and don't have any option to escape."

"They are frustrated and worried that they don't have any chance in the election. Even they had threatened the media they will make some alteration and limitations in media," said Goyal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)