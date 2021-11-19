46% of US voters want Republicans to regain control of Congress: Poll

A 46 per cent plurality of registered US voters eyeing the 2022 elections at the midpoint of the Biden presidency would prefer that Republicans regain control of both the US House of Representatives and Senate, a Quinnipiac University poll said on Thursday.

"Among registered voters, 46-41 per cent say they would want the Republican Party to win control of the US House of Representatives and 46 - 42 per cent say they would want to see the Republican Party win control of the US Senate," a press release explaining the poll said.

One caveat is whether or how strongly the Republican candidate supports former President

If a candidate for House or Senate strongly embraces Trump and his ideas, roughly four in ten Americans (42 per cent), say they would be less likely to vote for that candidate, the release said.

The poll also examined views of President Joe Biden's performance in office, with respondents giving the president a negative 36-53 per cent job approval rating, while 10 per cent did not offer an opinion. It was the lowest job approval rating for Biden in Quinnipiac polling, the release added.

Biden also received his lowest rating so far on four separate issues: handling of the pandemic (negative 45-50 per cent); climate change (41-48 per cent); the economy (34-59 per cent) and foreign policy (33-55 per cent), according to the release.

