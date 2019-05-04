PM Modi gets clean chit from EC for mentioning Abhinandan in speech

The (ECI) on Saturday gave a clean chit to for mentioning the name of (IAF) at a rally in Gujarat's district.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. After examination, the Commission is of the view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," the electoral body stated on Saturday.

While addressing a poll rally, had said that he had warned of consequences after was detained.

"When Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said (to Pakistan) that if anything happens to our pilot, then we will not leave you," he said.

Earlier, the EC had directed political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of the defence personnel in advertisements as part of their election campaign and exercise caution while making reference to armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)