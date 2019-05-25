US move to deploy additional troops 'threat to world peace': Iran FM

Hours after the announced that it will deploy 1500 additional troops to the as a "protective measure", Iranian Mohammad Javad on Saturday deemed the move "extremely dangerous for peace", reported.

In an interview to just before his departure to at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Pakistan, said that the US was levelling baseless allegations against to justify its aggressive policy towards the country.

The top Iranian added that the move would only "simmer tensions" in the regions.

In a press briefing on Friday afternoon, officials had informed that about 600 troops have already arrived in the with the Patriot battery, a defence system designed to track and destroy incoming missiles, while the remaining 900 troops will be deployed to mainly operate intelligence surveillance radar and drones.

The move had come hours after the US confirmed the approval of USD 8.1 billion in arms transfers to Saudi Arabia, and the amid hostilities with The equipment includes aircraft support maintenance; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; munitions and other supplies, reported

is increasing its presence in the Recently, the country deployed and bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)