In response to Pyongyang's statement that the dialogue between the and would not resume unless comes up with " a new method of calculation," on Friday said that it remains open to holding talks with the communist country and is "very clear" about that position.

The State Department added the sticks to the agreement signed by the leaders of the two countries, that committed to the complete denuclearisation of the North and building a lasting peace, reported

has upped its criticism towards the United States, especially after seized one of its cargo ships on suspicions of violating sanctions. Yesterday, blamed the US for the collapse of the second summit between the two countries in

"Unless the puts aside the current method of calculation and comes forward with a new method of calculation, the North Korea-US dialogue will never be resumed and by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomy," North Korea's state news agency quoted the country's as saying.

The also said that the US is attempting to shift the blame regarding the reigning impasse onto the reclusive state.

"We hereby make it clear once again that the would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts towards the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be," the added.

In its response, the added that it is ready to have a constructive discussion with the North to advance the process "simultaneously and in parallel."

Nuclear talks between the two countries hit a roadblock after the second summit in ended abruptly with no joint statement earlier this year. The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers. has since launched multiple projectiles as a sign of their apparent frustration regarding the stalled talks and continuing sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)