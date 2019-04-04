Andhra Pradesh: Non-Bailable Warrant issued against TDP's Vallabhaneni Vamsi

A Non-Bailable Warrant has been issued against TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi by the court in Hyderabad in connection with a 2009 Arms Act case.

Vamsi is constituency candidate in .

Vamsi had allegedly rejected government security and had hired private security. At that time, police filed case on him on charges of having illegal weapons. As Vamsi did not attend the hearing, the court issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against him.

However, Vamsi claimed that the had quashed the case in 2013 and said he will produce the copy of verdict to court.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

