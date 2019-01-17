JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi purchases jacket at Amdavad Shopping Festival, pays by RuPay card

ANI  |  Gujarat [India] 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday purchased a jacket at Amdavad Shopping Festival using a RuPay card.

Following the age-old adage of 'practice what you preach', PM Modi stopped at the KVIB stall to see some Khadi jackets, much like the ones that have become his trademark style.

Having selected one, a smiling and visibly pleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid for it digitally, using his RuPay debit card.

The Ahmedabad Shopping Festival - 2019, is being organised simultaneously with Vibrant Gujarat. It will provide an opportunity for city enterprises to showcase their products. It is the first event of its kind in India.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 19:20 IST

