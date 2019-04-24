'Missing MP' Rahul did nothing for Amethi, claims Smriti Irani

BJP candidate from seat hit out at her rival candidate and the saying that he did nothing for the development in the region.

Calling him a "missing since last 15 years", Smriti while referring to the MPLAD fund, said that "Rahul had 75 crores rupees in 15 years so that he could do developmental works in the region but these 75 crore rupees were not used for the public."

Smriti, who was addressing an election rally here, challenged the leaders and workers to say if Rahul had got any toilet constructed for any poor family.

"Amongst all those who are sitting here, is there anyone in whose home Rahul has constructed a toilet?" she asked from the public.

Praising led central government, Smriti said, "What has done? Modi provided two lakh toilets to the poor families in "

"Missing (Rahul Gandhi) shows dreams but could not build a toilet for the sake of the dignity of women, and the party for which you did not vote to make it win the seat that lotus bloomed the flowers of development here," she said.

She also mentioned several other schemes launched by the BJP led NDA government.

"Modi provided 1.5 to people in One whose mother has cooked on the fireplace, knows how painful it is for a son to listen to a mother coughing due to smoke," she said.

"If PM Modi provided toilet, provided cooking gas cylinder, gave 4000 rupees to farmers, of Rs 5 lakh, then who should get the votes?," she questioned insisting that if Modi does not get votes, all of this (developmental schemes) will end.

"Darkness will prevail," she warned.

Amethi is set to go to polls on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

