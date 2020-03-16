Coronavirus: Modi to attend Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary via video link

JUST IN
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh will be held without any public gatherings.

ANI  |  Asia 

Earlier, Modi was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh to participate in the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday take part in the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through video conferencing.

Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920, in Tungipara village in Faridpur district. He is also referred to as 'Jatir Pita'.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was expected to hold a discussion on a wide range of topics with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, but the visit was cancelled due to the coronavirus spread.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 23:27 IST

