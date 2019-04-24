Have many good friends in Opposition, Mamata sends personally selected Kurtas, sweets: PM Modi

on Wednesday said that he has many "good friends" in the Opposition and added that sends personally-selected Kurtas and sweets to him.

"I have many good friends in the Opposition. We do eat together once or twice a year. Long time back when I was not even the (of Gujarat), I had gone to Parliament for some work. There Azad and I were having a friendly conversation. When we came out asked, how can you be friends with Azad as you belong to RSS. gave a good answer. Hum dono saath khade se, bola dekho bhai bahar jo aap log sochte ho, aisa nahi h. Shayad ek family ke roop me hum log jitne jude hue hain sabhi dal ke log, wo shayad bahar kalpana nahi kar sakte (While we two were standing, he said that what you people think outside, it's not like that. Maybe the way we the people of all the organisations are connected as a family it can't be imagined outside)," Modi said in an interaction with

" saal me aaj bhi mujhe ek-do kurte wo khud select karne jati hain (Even today herself selects one-two Kurtas for me in the year). She sends one-two Kurtas for me. Even Sheikh sends sweets to me three-four times in a year especially from When got to know this, then she also sends sweets for me one or two times in a year," he added.

Interestingly, Mamata has mostly been critical about Prime Minister NDA government and has openly opposed their various initiatives including Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

On Sunday, Mamata had accused Prime Minister Modi of causing hardships to the people through demonetisation and said the electorate in will pay back by not casting a "single vote" for him.

"In the (2014) elections, Narendra Modi's had won. But, in the last five years, the government has betrayed Bengal. He (Modi) is coming here and saying lies. He comes flying to Bengal at the time of elections and is nowhere to be seen in other times," she said at a public rally.

Before that on April 4, had even termed Prime Minister Modi as "Hitler's uncle".

A day before that she called Modi as "expiry babu" and said, "His government has expired. You (Modi) said in Siliguri that we did not do anything for the poor. What have you done in the last five years? I have never seen a Prime Minister telling these many lies. Do not speak lies every day."

On April 3 itself, Prime Minister Modi had called Banerjee as "speedbreaker Didi".

