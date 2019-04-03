CBI announces reward for those with information of self-styled godman Virendra Dixit

(CBI) on Wednesday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for giving information about self-styled godman Virendra Dixit, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women.

The announcement comes after Dixit allegedly failed to cooperate with the agency in its investigations.

The agency claimed that Dixit has been absconding after filed charge sheet against him.

The case was transferred to CBI from by CBI had constituted an SIT on December 20, 2017, to investigate the case.

had raided Dixit's ashram in Rohini area after receiving complaints of sexual exploitation of minor girls. Several girls who were being kept in inhumane conditions in the ashram were rescued by the police.

