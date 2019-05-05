Polling for fifth phase tomorrow; Rahul, Sonia, Rajnath, Smriti in fray

The fate of several key leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Home Rajnath Singh, and will be decided on Monday in the fifth phase of the polls which will witness voting in 51 constituencies spread across seven states.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Rajasthan, seven each in and Madhya Pradesh, five in and four in Jharkhand will go to polls in addition to Ladakh and Anantnag constituencies in

This is a key phase for in UP since it had won 12 out of the 14 seats in the 2014 The party is now facing the combined force of SP, BSP and RLD, which had contested separately last time.

According to the Election Commission of India, over 8.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballot to decide the fate of 674 candidates. As many as 96,000 polling stations have been set up and security arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the elections.

In Amethi, is pitted against nominee Irani who was defeated by the in the 2014 Sonia Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from the Raebareli seat, is contesting against BJP's among other candidates.

BJP's Rajanth Singh, SP-BSP's Poonam Sinha and Congress' Pramod Krishnam are in the fray from Union ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Jayant Sinha, all from BJP, are contesting from Jaipur Rural and Bikaner in and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand respectively.

Also in the fray are from Dhaurahra in UP and BJP's from Saran in

In Jharkhand, two former chief ministers Babulal Marandi, the of (Prajatantrik), and of are contesting from the Koderma and Khunti seats respectively.

is locked in a three-cornered contest in Tikamgarh in He is pitted against of Congress and R D Prajapati of SP.

Former railway minister and TMC candidate is fighting against of BJP and Gargi Chatterjee of CPI (M) from in Arjun Singh, a four-time TMC MLA, had switched to BJP after Trivedi's nomination from the seat.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of the elections ended on Saturday evening.

The first four phases of the polls were held on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. After the fifth phase tomorrow, the sixth and seventh phases will take place on May 12 and May 19 respectively. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 23.

