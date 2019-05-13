ICICI-Videocon loan case: Chanda, Deepak Kochhar appear before ED for questioning

Former Bank and MD and her husband on Monday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Delhi's Khan Market area in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan case.

The duo arrived at the ED office at around 10:40 am. They have been called to to join the investigation for the first time.

Chanda and Deepak were, in the past, grilled at the ED office in after the probe agency conducted raids in March.

While Chanda was summoned on May 3 by the ED, she sought an extension.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Deepak's brother for three days, from April 30 to May 2. According to ED sources, Rajiv withholds crucial information pertaining to the investigation in the case.

The matter is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by Bank to in 2009 and 2011.

promoter has also been questioned in connection with this case.

