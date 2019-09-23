JUST IN
Prayagraj: Govt ambulance service drivers go on strike, demand pending salaries

ANI  |  General News 

Drivers of government ambulance services 102 and 108 went on a strike on Monday demanding reimbursement of pending salaries.

The drivers allege that they have not been paid salaries for the past two months.

"There is a proposal to give the drivers payments on a per case basis," according to one ambulance driver.

The drivers demand that they should be paid monthly salaries and not be paid on a per case basis as on some days they do not have any patients.

Health services in the state have been affected due to the strike.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 19:31 IST

