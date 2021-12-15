President Ram Nath Kovind embarks on three-day visit to Bangladesh

-
ALSO READ
Durga Puja violence: Govt committed to saving citizens, says Bangladesh FM
Amid violence, ISKCON urges Bangladesh govt to ensure minorities' safety
Bangla PM Hasina gifts 2,600 kg mangoes to Modi as 'memento of friendship'
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday embarked on a three-day State visit to Bangladesh to participate in the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka.
"Beginning Wednesday, President Kovind will be on a State visit to Bangladesh. The visit will be from December 15-17. This visit is in context of 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka at which Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has invited President Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday during a press briefing.
This is the first visit of President Kovind to Bangladesh since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"Bangladesh inviting our President to be the guest of honour on this occasion to join to commemorate this event at which he is the only foreign dignitary who will be represented. At the same time, our president going out for the first time since the COVID pandemic is also very significant," Shringla said.
Emphasising that the visit of the President provides an opportunity to renew India's bonds with Dhaka, Shringla said that the relations are based on a shared geographical space, heritage, history and shared experience of New Delhi's support to Bangladesh during its war of liberation.
"It is also an occasion to take note of the width, depth, vitality and dynamism of the contemporary ties," Shringla added.
During the visit, the President will hold a delegation-level meeting with Hamid. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen are scheduled to call upon the President, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said in a press release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU