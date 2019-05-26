Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras calls him "compassionate" in heartfelt post

star Nacho is all praises for after their big match this weekend in

The Duke of and participated in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Cup, which will raise funds and awareness for Sentebale's work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa, reported E! News.

Recently, shared a loving post for on his account along with a series of photos from their weekend game.

"The world thinks they know everything about this man," Figueras began his post.

Calling him generous and compassionate, he added, "I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, whether that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations."

"I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins," the polo star concluded the post.

Harry's trip to for the Sentebale Polo Cup, which he co-founded in 2006 with of Lesotho, marks the first time he is spending the night away from his wife and their newborn son

On Friday, Figueras spoke to the press about The Duke of

"Being a father always changes you. He seems to be very, very happy. I think this is a very exciting part of his life. He was ready for it and I think he's loving it," he said.

Figueras added, "I always thought that he would be an amazing father because he has a great affinity for children -- two weeks is very, very soon, but I'm sure he's changed. Sometimes duty calls and this is 24 hours away from the house -- I think he's doing just fine."

The noted that is a "wonderful father" and commended him for being "very present."

Meghan attended last year, which was nearly two and a half months after their royal wedding in May. Meghan had the honour of handing Harry's team their trophy and the newlyweds also shared a sweet kiss in front of the crowd. The former 'Suits' star also congratulated Figueras and the other teammates.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their on May 19 this year and rang it in by sharing beautiful never-before-seen photos from their special day.

According to CNN, The Duke of will join his grandmother for lunch with and when they visit the UK in early June. However, Meghan is not expected to attend the meeting.

