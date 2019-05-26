Enrique shares adorable video with his twin babies

posted an adorable video of his 17-month-old twins and on Sunday.

In the video posted on Instagram, aptly captioned "Three children in this video", Enrique can be seen merrily playing with his giggly munchkins.

While adorable can be seen wearing a plain white T-shirt with American flag shorts in the clip, his sister is seen wearing a white top, red skirt and grey printed leggings.

Daddy Enrique sports a grey T-shirt along with brown trousers and black sunnies in the video.

Enrique and his longtime partner, former Russian Anna Kournikova, welcomed the twins two years ago in December 2017.

A month ago, the 43-year-old shared another cute video of his son imitating his voice.

He captioned it "Serious Talk".

