Vivek Oberoi thanks fans for appreciating PM Modi biopic

expressed his gratitude to fans who loved his latest movie 'PM Narendra Modi' which released on May 24 after much controversy and delay.

The also hoped that the journey of the Prime Minister, on whom the movie is based, continues to inspire people.

"A big thank you to all of you for sending your love from all over the world and for all the kind words. Your blessing and love mean everything to me. I am truly humbled. Hope the journey of a common man who becomes a great leader continues to inspire! #PMNarendraModi," Vivek wrote while retweeting a post of Sandip Ssingh, the producer of the biopic.

As the film's pickup increased significantly with more number of shows and box office collection, Sandip took to his account to thanks the people who appreciated the film.

"Thank you very much all of you. The film is growing, the number of shows, box office collections & screens have increased significantly. Thank you for the love and for appreciating our work. #PMNarendraModi," he tweeted.

On day-2 the film witnessed an upward trend, performing better in mass circuits and metros and minted Rs. 3.76 crore.

Film shared the film's box office performance on

The film witnessed a decent box office collection on the first day of its release. It had a lukewarm start in the morning but picked up pace in the evening. The film's first-day collection totalled Rs. 2.88 crore.

The biopic depicts the journey of PM from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the of the country. Oberoi is essaying the role of

The film directed by also stars and in pivotal roles.

