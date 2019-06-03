SRK thanks Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra for fulfilling his dreams in heartfelt post

Ace filmmakers and have been instrumental in shaping Khan's career. Both the directors gave SRK and his fans some of the most beautiful

Aditya and KJo made their directorial debuts with starring SRK. Aditya directed SRK in 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge', co-starring Kajol, which is hands-down every fan's favourite film. SRK as and as Simran will forever be etched in our hearts!

While KJo directed SRK in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', co-starring and A college drama that gave us Rahul (SRK) and (Kajol) and lots of sweet memories!

Appreciating the directors for giving him some of his most memorable and fulfilling his dreams, Khan posted a heart-warming post on his handle.

"Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing. These 2 fulfilled every dream I had, over & above every dream they had for themselves. Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u," SRK wrote along with a picture featuring him with the filmmakers.

Aditya, after 'DDLJ', directed SRK in two other films including 'Mohabbatein' and 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. While, SRK and Karan collaborated for several films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'My Name Is Khan' and the star also did a cameo in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', which also featured and in the lead roles. Reportedly, the star might feature in the remake of and Hema Malini-starrer 'Satte Pe Satta' alongside Katrina Kaif, which will be directed by

