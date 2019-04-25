Priyanka, Nick are in love with Parineeti's rendition of 'Sucker'

The recently released 'Sucker', which welcomed the popular pop band, Jonas Brothers, back to the music scene, is winning millions of hearts. The 'Sucker' fever has now hit and her latest post is proof!

The 'Kesari' shared a behind-the-scenes video on her account featuring herself in which the star can be seen grooving to the hit track, which she calls her "jam."

In her post, Parineeti revealed that the peppy song helped her get into the mood for a shoot sequence.

"My jam to get into the mood for the scene yesterday!! @nickjonas Whatsay," Parineeti captioned the post.

The can be seen dressed in a green dress in the clip and has rounded off her look with nerdy glasses, which gives the whole look a quirky vibe to it! She can be seen lip-syncing and grooving to the hit single.

Both and responded to Parineeti's post. Priyanka wrote, "Hahaha I love," with a laughing emoji. While Nick commented, saying, " love it!"

Seems like Parineeti is not the only one to be obsessed with the song. The track turned out to be an absolute favourite across all platforms.

- Nick, Kevin, and Joe made their comeback with 'Sucker' which released in February. Along with the single, the band also premiered the music video of the track that featured the brother trio with their lovely leading ladies: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas, and

The band released another song titled 'Cool' earlier this month.

The are considered to be one of the best teenager bands of all time. However, the trio split up in the year 2013 and started concentrating on their solo musical careers. The reunited after a hiatus of nearly six years. The JoBros first entered the musical scene, capturing a million hearts with their back in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Namaste England', co-starring The actor's line-up of films includes 'Jabariya Jodi', alongside Sidharth Malhotra, ' Faraar' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal's biopic and multi starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. She will also be seen in the Hindi adaptation of 'The Girl on the Train'.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film marks her return to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost four years.

